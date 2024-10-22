Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust observed World Hospice and Palliative Care Day in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust observed World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Sunday at IMA house, Dibrugarh. Dr. Gayatri Gogoi, honourary programme director of Pratishruti in her welcome address detailed in length about aim, objectives of Pratishruti and the service rendered by Pratishruti in the field of Palliative care in Assam.

A powerpoint presentation was made by Dr. Deepsikha Thengal and nurse Dalimi Gogoi on Palliative care offered to needy patients by home visit team of Pratishruti in last few years and in various places of Assam.

Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, an eminent literary person of Assam praised the activities of Pratishruti and exclaimed her proudness for being a donor of Pratishruti.

Dr. Foujia Sirin Hakeem narrated her experiences during treatment of head and neck cancer patients and she emphasized the necessity of palliative care for such patients. The problem faced during creation of an effective palliative care team with satisfactory performance is elaborated by Dr. Tonma Mahanta, HoD of the Palliative care department of Cancer care hospital. Jogeswar Baruah, retired joint secretary of Assam Government lauded the role of Pratishruti in reducing the physical, mental, social pain, agony of cancer patients and their family members. Kaberi Bora, Associate professor of psychiatry department of AMCH emphasized the importance of psychosocial support for cancer patients and their family members in her short speech. Asmita Kalita, a volunteer member of Pratishruti described some memorable experiences gathered during home visit done by Pratishruti palliative care team. At last the special guest of the programme Gilly Burn of University of Durham, UK spoke to a mixed group of doctors, nurses and volunteer members present in the meeting.

