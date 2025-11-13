P&RD contractual staff continue strike for second day in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The indefinite strike by contractual employees of the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department entered its second day on Tuesday, with workers at the Srijangram Block Development Office in Bongaigaon continuing their protest. Similar scenes were reported from all five block development offices across the district, where employees abstained from work demanding their long-pending rights and benefits. Statewide, around 8,000 contractual employees under the PNRD Department have launched the agitation against what they termed as ‘departmental negligence’ and ‘government inaction’ over their legitimate demands. The employees, many of whom have been serving for the past 17 years, alleged that despite being directly involved in the implementation of almost all government schemes, they continued to be deprived of fair recognition and benefits.

