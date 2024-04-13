Guwahati abuzz with preparations for Rongali Bihu

GUWAHATI: As the vibrant festival of Rongali Bihu dawns upon Assam, the city of Guwahati is abuzz with preparations to embrace the joyous occasion. Today marks the eve of Rongali Bihu, Uruka, followed by the joyous occasion of Goru Bihu tomorrow, setting the stage for a series of lively festivities across the region.

Bohagi Mela, a celebration showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam, has been meticulously organized across different parts of Guwahati. From the delectable Pitha-pona to the elegant attire of the mekhela sador, the essence of Assamese tradition will be on full display.

Bihu enthusiasts can rejoice as Bihu Dance and Dol Badon Workshops are scheduled to take place across the city, offering an opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

With substantial budgets allocated, numerous Bihu Sanmilani Committees have spared no effort in organizing festivities. Among them, the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani, boasting a budget of Rs 25 lakh, promises a four-day extravaganza featuring a myriad of competitions and cultural showcases like Mukoli Bihu, Diha Naam, Jeng Bihu, Bihu Kuwori, Bihu Rani, and Bihu Samragi.

Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani takes the spotlight with a staggering budget of Rs 55 lakh, hosting esteemed artists like Krishnamoni Chutia, Chayanika Bhuyan, and more at the AEI Playground for a four-day celebration.

Other notable events include the Noonmati Bihu Sanmilani, Ulubari Rongali Bihu Sanmilani, and Pandu Bihu Sanmilani, each offering a unique blend of cultural performances and competitions, with renowned artists gracing the stages like Neel Akash, Deeplina Deka, Zubeen Garg, and others.

Not to be outdone, Geetanagar Bihu Sanmilani, Ganeshguri Bihu Sanmilani, and Madhya Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani add to the tapestry of festivities, promising memorable experiences for attendees.

Dakshin Guwahati Rongali Bihu Sanmilani, at the Fatashil Ambari Rong Pothar, extends the celebrations into the latter half of April, ensuring a prolonged festive spirit.

Paschim Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani, with its captivating lineup of artistes, including Achurjya Borpatra and Gitanjali Das, is set to enthral audiences with its cultural extravagance.

Rounding off the festivities, Beltola Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilani promises a delightful culmination to the grand celebrations, bringing together communities in a spirit of unity and joy.

