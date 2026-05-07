Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) mandatory for Assam youth seeking jobs abroad

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SIVASAGAR: In a significant move to streamline overseas employment and ensure the safety of migrant workers, the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM), under the state's Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, has made Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) mandatory for candidates planning to work abroad.

As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, it is now mandatory for migrant workers to undergo this orientation training before leaving the country. The initiative aims to ensure that workers are well-informed about rules, regulations and necessary preparations prior to overseas employment.

According to official sources, the PDOT programme will be provided free of cost to all eligible candidates across the state. The training sessions will be conducted at the ASDM headquarters in Guwahati.

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