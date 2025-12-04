Tamulpur district kicks off third phase of ASDM’s ‘Skill Yatra’ Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Under the initiative of the Government of Assam, the ‘Skill Yatra’ programme of the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) began its third phase in Tamulpur district on Wednesday. With the aim of guiding the students of Assam towards a secure and promising future, the Assam Skill Development Mission has set a target to benefit at least 1,500 students in Tamulpur district. The awareness programme was inaugurated on Wednesday at Tamulpur Commerce College by the District Commissioner of Tamulpur, Pankaj Chakravarty. In his speech, District Commissioner Chakravarty emphasized the importance of skill development in the context of a rapidly changing global economy. He urged the students to identify their interests and enhance their self-reliance and employment opportunities by receiving suitable vocational training. The event was graced by the presence of District Project Manager Faruk Ahmed, Principal of Tamulpur Commerce Senior Secondary School Bachan Chandra Rava, Principal of Tamulpur Higher Secondary School Bibhuti Deka, Principal of Gopinath Bordoloi Higher Secondary School Kapil Deka, Headmistress of Tamulpur Girls’ Higher Secondary School Hareshwar Barman, CRC Coordinator Debeswar Rava, along with the Skill Yatra project lead, coordinators, and various trainers. It is noteworthy that the objective of the state-wide ‘Skill Yatra’ initiative of the Government of Assam is to collectively establish a ‘Skill City’ and set up modern training centres in every district. Serving as a bridge between traditional education and the current demands of the industrial sector, the mission’s primary aim is to provide the youth of Assam with high-quality skill training, infrastructure, and industry-oriented opportunities and facilities.

