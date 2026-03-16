Pre-monsoon rains bring relief; Assam temperatures drop 6-8°C below normal

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: After the onset of the pre-monsoon season on March 1, moderate to heavy rainfall over the past two days has brought much-needed relief from dusty conditions and rising heat across Assam, as well as several other northeastern states.

The rainfall has also significantly reduced the intensity of heat in the region. With temperatures dropping well below normal, many parts of the state are experiencing conditions resembling an unseasonal cold spell. In Guwahati, the maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 24.3°C, nearly 6°C below normal. Similarly, Tezpur recorded a maximum of 21.4°C, around 8°C below the seasonal average. Just four days ago, most parts of Assam were experiencing daytime temperatures 3 to 6°C above normal.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Borjhar, the recent unstable weather conditions are due to meteorological developments that formed after March 10 over Bangladesh, West Bengal, and adjoining areas. Under the influence of these systems, moisture-laden winds are blowing at about 1.5 km above sea level from the Bay of Bengal region across the skies of West Bengal and Meghalaya, making the weather more unsettled.

The meteorological centre has forecast that cloudy skies and intermittent moderate rainfall, with heavy showers at isolated places, are likely to continue across Assam and other northeastern states until March 17.

Data from the centre shows that moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded across most parts of Assam in the last 48 hours. Among urban areas, Barpeta district recorded the highest rainfall at around 110 mm. In the past 24 hours, regions from Nalbari to Kokrajhar in lower Assam, and from Rangia to Dhemaji in central and upper Assam, have received 50–80 mm of rainfall on average.

With temperatures dropping 4 to 8°C below normal in many places, residents have been seen wearing jackets, sweaters, and other warm clothing to cope with the sudden chill. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall has also caused artificial flooding in several parts of the state, affecting daily life in some areas.

Also Read: IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms Across Northeast India for Next 5-6 Days