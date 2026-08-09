Premium Phones, Failing Screens: Users Question Value of High-Priced Smartphones

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: As smartphone prices continue to rise, consumers are increasingly questioning whether premium devices are delivering adequate performance, durability, and long-term value for money.

Smartphones from leading brands, including Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy series, have become an essential part of everyday life. However, some users have raised concerns over display failures, performance issues, battery degradation, and other hardware or software problems that may emerge during the lifespan of a device.

One of the concerns increasingly being discussed among smartphone users is the appearance of green or pink lines, green-tinted displays and other display-related problems. Users who experience such issues say that they can significantly affect the usability of a device, particularly when the phone is otherwise functioning normally.

The growing complaints have prompted questions over whether consumers are receiving sufficient value for the high prices they pay. Some users have also expressed dissatisfaction with expensive repair costs, particularly for displays and other major components.

Consumers argue that while smartphone manufacturers regularly launch newer models with upgraded features, existing devices can gradually face software, compatibility or performance limitations. This has fuelled concerns among some users that they may be pushed towards upgrading to newer and more expensive models rather than continuing to use their existing phones for longer periods.

Some consumers have gone further, accusing smartphone companies of ‘looting customers’ by charging premium prices for devices while demanding high amounts for repairs and replacement components. However, such claims remain a matter of consumer opinion and vary depending on the brand, model, warranty status, and nature of the problem.

Consumers are now calling for better hardware durability, longer software support, reliable performance, affordable repair options, and greater transparency from smartphone manufacturers.

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