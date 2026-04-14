Preparations underway for 56th Rongali Bihu celebration at Pub Mazbat Kharamkha

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The festive spirit of Rongali Bihu has begun to sweep across the region as the Pub Mazbat Kharamkha Nabajyoti Yuvak Sangha and its associates gear up to host their 56th annual Rongali Bihu celebration with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour.

The three-day celebration, scheduled for April 15, 16, and 21, promises a vibrant blend of traditional rituals, cultural showcases, and community participation, reflecting the rich heritage of Assam.

In a heartfelt gesture, the organizers have called upon people across the state to light lamps at their doorsteps in the evening on the first day, paying tribute to legendary personalities including Bhupen Hazarika, Ramcharan Bhorali, Zubeen Garg, and Deepak Sharma.

Also Read: Bonda Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan Scaled Down to One Day in Tribute to Zubeen Garg