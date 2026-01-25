Preparations underway for 77th Republic Day in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Co-District Commissioner’s Office and in association with the people of Demow, the 77th Republic Day will be organized at the Demow Public Playground on January 26, 2026, and preparations are in full swing. The Battalion, Civil Defence, retired army personnel, students of Demow schools, and the NCC of Demow College have been seen practicing for the Republic Day parade at the Demow Public Playground in recent days.

As per the schedule, the national flag will be hoisted at respective residences on January 26. It will also be hoisted in educational institutions, private offices, and semi-government offices. An earthen lamp will be lit in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Demow Public Playground, followed by swahid tarpan. The national flag will then be hoisted centrally at the Demow Public Playground, after which the parade will take place. A cultural programme will follow, and fruits will be distributed among the patients of the Demow Model Hospital.

