Preparations Underway for Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Sonitpur, Assam

Tezpur: A dry run and review-cum-inspection of the preparation for Agniveer Recruitment Rally to be held from July 15 to July 27 was done on Friday at Jaswant Stadium, Misamari Army Camp in Sonitpur district. Additional District Commissioner of Sonitpur Pranjit Deb, Additional SP (Headquarters) Madhurima Das, Executive Magistrates, Executive Officer of Rangapara Municipal Board and officials from other stakeholder departments along with army officials Colonel Arnab Banerjee, Colonel Anindya Ray, Lieutenant Colonel Nitin Sharma and others for the recruitment rally were present during the dry run.

The upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally for nine districts of Upper Assam namely Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Tinsukia will be held from July 15 to July 20 and for 4 districts of central Assam namely Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held from July 23 to July 27 at the Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station, Sonitpur.

The results of the shortlisted candidates who had appeared in the online entrance examination that was conducted across the country in the first phase in April-May 2024 have already been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, www.joinini dianarmy.nic.in.

