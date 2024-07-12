Prerana NGO Extends Flood Relief Efforts in Morigaon District, Assists Vulnerable Communities

Morigaon: Prerana, a non-governmental organization dedicated to aiding society’s most vulnerable, extends a helping hand on Thursday in the flood-stricken areas of Morigaon district. Led by Prerana president Nirmala Kota, the relief efforts reached Baralimari Kacharigaon, Langeribari, and Jengbari under Bhuragaon Revenue Circle. Essential supplies were delivered by boat to those affected, with support from the Morigaon District Administration. District Commissioner Devashish Sharma and a team including Prerana’s vice-president Anamika Tewari, secretary Anjali Tirkey Ekka, joint secretary Dr Vidya D, treasurer Sarada Kumari, and executive members MK Prema, Dr Vandana Singh, and Dr Richa Agarwal were present.

Established in 1988 by wives of Indian Administrative Service officers in Assam, Prerana has tirelessly served the underprivileged through various social and cultural initiatives, promoting inclusivity and combating societal biases. With more than 75 active members, Prerana has undertaken numerous initiatives aimed at assisting the needy, supporting the specially abled and destitute, and promoting social and cultural activities by DIPRO, Morigaon.

