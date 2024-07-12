Protests Erupt in Tamulpur Over Severe Beating Incident; Students’ Organizations Demand Justice for Victim

GORESWAR: Several Students’ organizations like AJYCP, AASU, Koch- Rajbongshi Students’ Union, Sarania Kochari students’ Union and hundreds of local people on Wednesday protested near the police outpost demanding punishment of the culprits who had severely beaten up a man. The incident took place at Bangalipara village at Suagpur outpost recently under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district.

Sources said that a person named Dharmendra Baishya was badly beaten up at his father-in-law’s residence. Some miscreants including his brother-in-law suddenly attacked Dharmendra Baishya with sharp weapons and branches of trees while he was busy with a phone call through his mobile.

Later on, following an information, Suagpur police attended the spot immediately and rescued him in a serious condition. The victim lodged a case on July 7, against Santosh Khatiwada, Milon Khatiwada and Dwipendra Lamichane in this connection. As the police of the Suagpur outpost did not pay any attention to arrest the miscreants, the Students’ organizations demanded strict action against the mescreants.

As the OC of the Goreswar police station, Dipjyoti Mazumdar assured that the miscreants would be apprenhended soon and justice would be given to the victim, the organizations postponed the protest. According to the sources, the victim’s wife and his son had been staying in his father-in-laws’ residence following a misunderstanding between the husband and his wife two months back.

