President Droupadi Murmu interacts with tribal students from Upper Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, interacted with tribal students from Upper Assam on the National Integration Tour which was a momentous day for 16 tribal students as they had the rare honour of meeting her at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The interaction marked the most inspiring highlight of their ongoing National Integration Tour, organized by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana 2025–26.

During interaction, she encouraged them to remain focused on their studies and emphasized that personal interactions hold a value that digital platforms cannot replace. She lauded the Indian Army for providing the young learners with this enriching opportunity.

During their stay in New Delhi, the students also visited the Prime Ministers’ Sangrahalaya, the National War Memorial, India Gate, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

Also Read: Society must approach specially abled with empathy and cooperation: President Droupadi Murmu

Also Watch: