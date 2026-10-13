President Murmu Appoints Governors for Six States; Reshuffle Introduces Four New Faces

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new Governors for six states, introducing four fresh faces to the gubernatorial positions. The major administrative reshuffle balances experienced leaders with strategic regional placement.

Under the latest orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, two incumbent governors have been transferred. Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, moving on from his previous additional charge.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur will step in to take over as the new Governor of Keralam.

The four new entrants bring extensive grassroots and legislative experience into their respective roles.

Former BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, taking the position vacated by Mathur.

For the other crucial vacancies, senior leader Braj Mohan Ram takes charge as the Governor of Odisha, while Dr. Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka. Additionally, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen will assume office as the new Governor of Uttarakhand.

According to the official press communique, all new appointments will formally take effect from the specific dates each individual officially assumes charge of their respective offices.