President to Attend Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Event in Delhi on Sept 8

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the President of India will attend the centenary programme of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in New Delhi on September 8, 2025.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a special tribute meeting on September 13, during which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release a commemorative coin in honour of the legendary singer, poet and composer.

The Assam government is also set to organise a series of centenary events across Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Maharashtra (Mumbai) and the national capital to celebrate the life and legacy of the “Bard of Brahmaputra”.

