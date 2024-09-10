Prime Accused in Barak Valley Chit Fund Scam, Hemanta Kumar Gogoi, Arrested by Karimganj Police

Silchar: In a swift action, the Karimganj police had finally arrested Hemanta Kumar Gogoi, the prime accused in a fraudulent chit fund that allegedly offered loans of Rs 25,000, under false pretenses. The police had earlier arrested 15 people in the Barak Valley region through coordinated operations. The fraudsters formed a fake organization called Singhania Fintech Agribusiness Consortium Company Limited and looted the hard-earned money of common people. Last week, the police first arrested Rahal Roy from the company’s office in Karimganj. Eventually, a police team from Karimganj conducted a raid in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, and arrested the prime accused, Hemanta Gogoi. Sources said, in the Barak Valley, the fraudsters used to collect Rs 2,000 from thousands of people in the name of providing loans of Rs 25,000.

A leader of the Hailakandi BJP Minority Cell Amjadul Majumdar was also arrested for allegedly defrauding people under this scheme. Significantly the Cachar BJP president Bimalendu Roy had reportedly inaugurated the Silchar branch office of Singhaniya Fintech. Recently police had detained seven staff from this office. Hemanta Kumar Gogoi was being taken back to Karimganj from Guwahati, a police source informed.

