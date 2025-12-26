Prime Minister Modi interacts with Darrang kabaddi player Shanti Kumari Boro

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a light-hearted moment during a virtual interaction on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi playfully asked national kabaddi player Shanti Kumari Boro whether true peace had really prevailed in her home after her birth—delightfully playing on the meaning of her name ‘Shanti,’ which means peace.

This charming exchange took place on December 25, as part of a nationwide public event marking the conclusion of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025—organized by NDA MPs across the country—and the celebration of Good Governance Day. In Mangaldai, the event was hosted at the premises of the Bishnu Mandir by Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia.

The highlight of the programme was Prime Minister Modi’s virtual conversation with selected four talented young sportspersons from across India. Among them was Shanti Kumari Boro from Bhakatpara in Darrang district—the only representative from Assam—a national-level sub-junior women’s kabaddi player.

The Prime Minister engaged Shanti with several thoughtful questions. He inquired why she had chosen kabaddi as her sport and, with his signature warmth, posed the playful question about ‘peace’ in her household.

Aware that Shanti was preparing for her upcoming High School Leaving Certificate examination, he also asked how she managed to balance intense studies with regular sports practice, especially amid the pressure from parents, teachers, and friends during this crucial time. Shanti responded to every question with remarkable confidence and poise, earning appreciation from all.

The event in Mangaldai drew a distinguished gathering, including Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Arjuna Award recipient archer Jayanta Talukdar, Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, former Legislator Gurujyoti Das, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sewali Goswami Kalita, a good number of sportspersons from Darrang district along with their coaches, officials from the sports department, and many enthusiastic members of the public.

