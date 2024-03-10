Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 2 Oil India Limited pipelines projects in a ceremony at Jorhat

Dibrugarh: Oil India Limited (OIL), the Maharatna CPSE, witnessed a momentous occasion on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two flagship pipelines projects of the company in an august ceremony at Jorhat. OIL upgraded the pumping capacity of 756 km, Barauni- Guwahati sector of its 1157 km. The oil pipeline upto 3 MMTPA would help in meeting supply of imported crude oil at Bongaigaon and Guwahati refinery. In another venture, the company replaced its 38km pipeline from Duliajan to Digboi, equipped with new cathodic protection system and optical fiber communication based network, which would facilitate capacity enhancement of Asia’s oldest refinery, the Digboi refinery from 0.65MMTPA to 1MMTPA. Both projects were completed at a total budget of Rs. 623 crore that would ensure safe, reliable, and ecofriendly transportation of the hydrocarbon molecules.

Following the clarion call to the Prime Minister on Atmanirvar Bharat, most of the machines and equipment used for the projects were indigenously manufactured that contributed towards progress of Indian Manufacturing Industry.

In his address, the Prime Minister commended OIL for its commitment, and steadfast efforts towards, boosting energy supply. He lauded the efforts of all stakeholders involved in bringing the projects to fruition and expressed confidence in its significant contributions to the nation’s energy security.

