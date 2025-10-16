Prize distribution ceremony for Durga Puja committees held at Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A prize distribution ceremony for the Durga Puja committees under the Tezpur Development Authority jurisdiction was held at Conference Hall-2 of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The programme was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

The event began with a soulful rendition of the song ‘Mayabini’ by Tezpur-based singer Kaushik Sharma as a tribute to the Late Zubeen Garg, whose untimely demise ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations had left the entire state in mourning. In light of this, the District Commissioner had earlier appealed to all puja committees to observe the festival in a restrained and spiritual atmosphere, avoiding high-volume celebrations and instead paying homage to the beloved artiste. Responding to this appeal, all puja committees in Tezpur had organized their celebrations in a peaceful and disciplined manner, maintaining tradition and decorum.

During the prize distribution ceremony, awards were presented to eight puja committees for their outstanding performance in various categories. Ketekibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, Ketekibari, won the first prize, Madhya Tezpur Yuba Sangha, Nepalipatty, the second prize, Garuwanpatty Durga Mandap Committee (Ashok Chakra Club) and Bhairab Nagar Yubak Society, Durgabari, the joint third prize, Oxford Club Durga Puja, Jahajghat and Rubber Bagan Durga Puja Samiti (Chandi Mandap), the joint fourth prize, while Sri Sri Durga Puja Committee, Uriumguri, Charimile, Tezpur and Sri Sri Durga Puja Samiti, Niz Halleswar got the joint fifth prize.

A special award was also conferred upon Pratibha Das, a young artiste from Tezpur, for her exceptional artwork — a large portrait of Zubeen Garg created at the Lalmati Puja Mandap, which received widespread appreciation.

