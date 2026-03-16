Prize distribution of MLA Talent Search Examination held in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The MLA of Doomdooma Legislative Assembly constituency and Cabinet Minister of Assam, Rupesh Gowala, has been organizing the ‘MLA Talent Search Examination’ for students of Class IX studying in provincialized and non-provincialized government schools (excluding private schools) within the constituency through his personal effort and funding for the past two years.

Continuing the initiative for the third consecutive year, the examination for the 2025 session was conducted on January 4, where out of 1,400 applicants, 1,242 candidates sat for the test.

To felicitate and reward the students who secured positions from first to fiftieth in the examination, a special programme was organized on Saturday at the conference hall of Hotel Grand Inn. On the occasion, Minister Gowala presented certificates and cheques to the meritorious students.

In this year’s examination, Harshajit Saikia of PM Shri Phillobari Higher Secondary School secured the first position while Samrajni Saikia stood second and Manoj Moran secured the third position. They were awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000 respectively along with certificates and traditional gamochas.

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