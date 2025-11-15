Pro-talk ULFA President Arabinda Rajkhowa hails approval for Sukapha University in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Pro-talk ULFA President Arabinda Rajkhowa held a press conference at his residence in Lakwa on November 13 to discuss the proposed Sukapha University in Charaideo. Rajkhowa expressed gratitude to the Assam and Indian governments for approving the university’s establishment, as per the 2023 agreement.

The tripartite agreement between ULFA, the Central Government, and the State Government was signed on December 29, 2023, following a proposal submitted by pro-talk ULFA leaders to the Indian Government in 2011.

The Sukapha University will be established in Charaideo’s capital region and will be named after the father of the Assamese nation, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. Rajkhowa hopes that the university would benefit students from Northeast India, providing opportunities for higher education and contributing to the region’s development.

