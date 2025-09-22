Procession taken out for heartthrob Zubeen Garg in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: On Sunday, the third day since heartthrob and popular singer Zubeen Garg died, the shutters of the business establishments of Demow were down as a mark of respect, and the streets looked deserted here. Everywhere in the Demow area, the ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ song played.

The people of Demow, local organizations, and establishments took out a procession with Zubeen Garg’s photo. The procession was inaugurated by Bisadu Singhpho, Officer-in-Charge of Demow police station, where slogans of ‘Zubeen Da Amar Houk’ were heard. Later, the procession gathered in front of the Demow Public Playground and sang the ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ song and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. In the procession, Prasantajit Chetia, Rupjyoti Handique, Sumit Nandi, AASU, AYM, ATASU, and ATTSA leaders were also present.

In the evening, the shradhanjali programmes for Zubeen Garg were organized at several places in Demow.

