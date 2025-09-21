Assam: ‘Mayabini’ plays all around as Zubeen’s lyrics stir deep emotions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All we are left with are the words, the lyrics of the songs penned by the incomparable Zubeen Garg, whose untimely tragic death is being mourned by people of all ages across the state. His words will, however, live forever and be crooned by generations, as they arouse a range of emotions in the minds and hearts of the listeners.

One song-‘Mayabini’-was heard being played all across Guwahati and the state. This particular song has a much deeper significance, as Zubeen Garg wished it to be played on his death. The words came straight from his heart--

"Mayabini ratir bukut/ Dekha palu tumar sobi/ Dhora dila gupone ahi/ Hiyar kunot/ Tumi je mor xukan monot/ Niyorore sesa topal/ Nami oha rodore noi/ Mor dehot proti puwa/ Dhumuhar xote mor/ Bohu jugore nasun..."

It was during a cultural show that Zubeen expressed his wish to be remembered by this song, 'Mayabini', at the time of his death. He had said, "This song will play when I die. So, this song is important for you, important for me, for everyone..." He then proceeded to sing this number. Zubeen used to sing this song with several variations.

Zubeen's wish came true on Friday, when his devastated fans played 'Mayabini' at their homes, public gatherings, tributes, and everywhere else. The song was also sung in unison at a huge gathering of fans under the Ganeshguri flyover. This went on right through the night. It was also the staple of a playlist of his songs blaring out at different venues on Saturday.

Regarding the special song 'Mayabini', Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma penned a heartfelt note on social media which said, "We are on our way to New Delhi to bring back our beloved artist. On the road to Guwahati Airport, I paused when I saw this special clip from Mayabini. I kept watching it again and again. The few words Zubeen himself spoke in it left me speechless. Today, Mayabini is playing everywhere; everyone is singing with their hearts wide open. Admirers and fans are remembering their dearest artist in their own ways. Such love and such a legacy are the rarest of the rare. Zubeen is the endless heartbeat of our hearts!"

Also Read: Pall of Gloom Envelops Entire Assam as State Mourns Zubeen’s Demise