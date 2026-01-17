Prof. Phukan embarks on historical sojourn to Ahom-era sites in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a pathbreaking initiative to explore and document historical sites associated with the ancient Ahoms and the Noctes in the Deomali subdivision in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a delegation led by Padmashree awardee and historian Professor Jogendra Nath Phukan, the Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Environment & Forest, Geology, Mining & Minerals, and DoTCL Wangki Lowang conducted an extensive visit to Sumsi village today. During the visit the delegation examined an ancient Maidam in the village which, according to available historical documents, dates back to the glorious Ahom era. A maidam, or moidam, is an earthen mount of stones raised over a grave or graves traditionally followed by the Ahoms. It might be mentioned that noted Assam historian Surya Kumar Bhuyan, in his book "Assam Buranji", had specifically stated that Rajmao, the mother of Swargadeo Joydhaj Singh, had expired at Namsang during the invasion of Mir Jumla in 1662. The people in the village of Sumsi believed that the huge earthen mount in their village is of Joydhaj Singh's mother.

To establish the historical facts, which are now 335 years old, the delegation led by Phukan interacted with the villagers and collected various facts which the villagers described before them. The team was accorded a warm and cordial welcome by the villagers led by the raja Wanglok Lowang. Later during the interaction with media, Prof. Phukan said that he, along with his delegation, has come to the site to survey the location about which mention has been made in the history books of Assam. He also expressed hope that today's survey might be the real first step towards discovering a great historical bondage between the Ahoms and noctes in the past.

Also Read: All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) demands Ahom candidates from Golaghat constituencies