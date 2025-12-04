Tai Ahom Council hands over Rs 5 lakh aid to family of late artiste Rajib Sadiya

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Tai Ahom Development Council presented financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the renowned artiste, Late Gana Shilpi Rajib Sadiya, on the occasion of Assam Day celebrations held at Nazira on December 2.

The cheque was handed over to Sadiya’s wife by Piyush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources, Information, and Public Relations, Assam Government, on behalf of the Tai Ahom Development Council.

The ceremony took place after the unveiling of the statue of Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, the great founder of the Ahom kingdom, near Nazira Chariali, organized by the Tai Ahom Development Council in collaboration with the Nazira sub-divisional committee of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU).

