Professor of Maran Women’s College Dr. Geetashri Bori Wins IEA/Kingfar Human Factors and Ergonomics Research Award for 2024

LAKHIMPUR: Dr Geetashri Bori, Assistant Professor, Maran Women’s College, has been conferred the prestigious IEA/Kingfar Human Factors and Ergonomics Research Award for 2024 by the IEA International Ergonomics & Human Factors Association, Switzerland in recognition of her outstanding early career research in Ergonomics and Human Factors.

The subject matter of her research was “The daily ergonomics problems of the weavers”. This prestigious award is given annually in recognition of outstanding Early Career Research in new and emerging human factors/ergonomics (HFE) issues or HFE Issues in Industrially Developing Countries. The purpose of the award is to encourage excellent new researchers to explore original research and applications on new and emerging HFE issues or HFE issues specifically related to industrially developing countries, thereby contributing to human well-being while initiating a career path in HFE. Dr Bori was presented with the award at the IEA Congress 2024 held recently in Jeju Island, South Korea. Dr Bori conducted the research under the supervision of Dr Nandita Bhattacharya, Professor and Head of the Department of Family Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Sciences, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. Dr Geetashri Bori is the eldest daughter of Golap Bori and Narjitora Bori of Nakari, North Lakhimpur and wife of Rajib Tide of Jorhat. She has a Bachelor of Science in Home Science (Clothing and Textiles), from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and a Master of Science (Family Resource Management) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, through ICAR, JRF.

