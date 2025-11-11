Programme of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) organized at Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: ‘Igniting Young Minds Through Science and Space,’ a regional outreach programme of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) was conducted in Dibrugarh University in collaboration with North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong.

The daylong programme consisted of an inaugural session attended by Prof Jiten Hazarika, the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar, Dr Mohammad Hasan, Senior Scientist, ISRO headquarters, Dr Arup Borgohain, Senior Scientist, NESAC, Prof UD Goswami, Dibrugarh University. As informed by Prof Kalyan Bhuyan, the Convener of the programme, the outreach programme was attended by around 110 participants from across the state.

The inaugural session was succeeded by a technical session comprising two lectures, ‘Indian Space Science Programme’ by Dr Mohammad Hassan and ‘Space Technology Applications for Societal Benefit’ by Dr Arup Borgohain.

The third session consisted of presentations by students from various educational institutes of Assam. The best three student presentations will be given an opportunity to present the ideas in the forthcoming National Space Science Symposium 2026, to be held in Shillong during February 23-27, 2026.

