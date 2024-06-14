Prohibition of tobacco use around Tezpur University: District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In view of the letter received from the Registrar, Tezpur University alleging illegal sale of liquor and substances in front of the university and after considering the seriousness of the matter, District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra, issued order prohibiting selling and storage of intoxicating items including Gutkha, Cigarette, Liquor etc. within a radius of 100 meters of Tezpur University Campus in compliance of the Section 6(b) of COTPA Act, 2003. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further order. Moreover, any violation of the order will be punishable as per law.

Also Read: Assam Govt Organizes Intensive Awareness Campaign on Harmful Effects of Tobacco Use in Laharighat, Morigaon

Also Watch: