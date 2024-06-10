Mizoram: Assam Rifles seized heroin, foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 2,14,20,000 in Champhai

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its series of operations against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Police Department, Champhai, Mizoram recovered two soap cases (26.000 gm) Heroin No.4, having an approximate value of Rs 18,20,000 in General Area Zote and apprehended one individual (resident of Dinthar, Champhai) on Saturday.

In another operation Assam Rifles recovered 151 cases of foreign origin foreign origin cigarettes worth Rupees 1.96 crore in general area Ruantlang, Champhai on the very same day. The total value of recovered illegal items was approx Rs 2,14,20,000. Both the operations were carried out based on a tip-off by secret informers.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individual was handed over to Police Department, Champhai and Customs Department, Champhai on Saturday for further legal proceedings, stated the press release.

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Excise sleuths recover 483.8 grams of heroin (sentinelassam.com)