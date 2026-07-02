Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Nalbari and Kamrup Ahead of APSC Preliminary Examination

CORRESPONDENTS

NALBARI/RANGIA: To ensure the smooth, fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025, scheduled to be held on July 5, district administrations in Nalbari and Kamrup have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Nalbari, the examination will be conducted at Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Girls' College and Nalbari College. As per the district administration's order, no person other than candidates and officials duly authorised for the conduct of the examination will be allowed to assemble or enter within a 100-metre radius of the two examination centres.

In Kamrup, District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra has promulgated a similar prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS. The examination will be held at Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti, Amingaon, and Saraighat College, Changsari. The order has been issued to maintain public order, prevent unfair practices, and ensure a peaceful and secure environment in and around the examination centres.

The restrictions in both districts are aimed at facilitating the smooth conduct of the prestigious state-level examination by maintaining law and order and preventing any disruption during the examination process.

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