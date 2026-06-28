APSC to Use DigiLocker for Foolproof, Paperless Exam Verification

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is going to use the DigiLocker app to make the APSC's (Assam Public Service Commission) examination foolproof. DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical verification. According to sources, APSC can now verify candidates' data paperlessly with DigiLocker to ensure hassle-free, paperless document verification, eliminating the need to submit scores of physical documents and helping APSC verify candidates' credentials without the risk of forgery.

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