Assam Government tightens security measures for NEET (UG) examination 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government has issued a series of stringent measures to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the NEET (UG) 2026 examinations to be held on June 21 in 17 districts in the state.

The decisions were taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by the state chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP), with participation from district commissioners (DCs), senior superintendents of police, police range officers and officials of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Among the key decisions, mobile phones have been completely banned inside examination venues for candidates, invigilators, officials and staff, except in cases specifically permitted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for official purposes.

District commissioners and SSPs have been directed to personally inspect all examination-related facilities, including strong rooms and examination centres, and remain vigilant until answer scripts are safely dispatched from their respective jurisdictions.

To safeguard examination integrity, official photography has been discouraged. If required by the NTA, any camera setup used must be thoroughly verified and remain completely disconnected from the internet.

The meeting emphasized strict adherence to NTA guidelines and lessons learned from previous examinations. District commissioners have been instructed to prepare district-specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering the secure handling, storage, transportation and custody of examination materials, along with security arrangements and post-examination procedures to maintain an unbroken chain of custody.

All officers deployed for examination duties must strictly follow the responsibility matrix outlined by the Inspector General of Police (Law & Order). The Special Branch has also been tasked with verifying the background and antecedents of personnel engaged through NTA-empanelled third-party agencies.

In addition, the Special Branch will closely monitor social media platforms to prevent rumours and misinformation that could affect the examination process.

District administrations and police authorities have been directed to ensure that NTA-engaged agencies report to them by June 18 and conduct joint visits to examination centres in advance. We will also pay special attention to candidates travelling from neighbouring districts and states, coordinating transport and logistical arrangements for them.

Considering the monsoon season, local administrations have been instructed to take preventive measures against waterlogging by clearing drainage systems and identifying vulnerable locations near examination centres.

The meeting also stressed student welfare, directing all departments concerned to ensure a smooth, comfortable and hassle-free examination experience for candidates.

The chief secretary and DGP called for the active participation of all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of transparency, security and integrity during the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026 in Assam.

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