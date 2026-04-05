Prolonged rain wreaks havoc on crops in Rani Chapori, hundreds of farmers affected

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: While the late arrival of rain towards the end of the Fagun season initially brought relief and hope to farmers across the state, the prolonged spell has now turned into a cause of distress for hundreds of cultivators.

In Rani Chapori, a riverine agricultural belt located between Dharapur and Kendukuchi under the Azara revenue circle on the western outskirts of Guwahati, over 400 farmers depend on seasonal farming across more than 4,000 bighas of fertile land for their livelihood. However, continuous rainfall for over three weeks has severely impacted agricultural activities in the region. The ongoing crop damage has left hundreds of farmers in distress, raising concerns over their livelihoods and calling for immediate support and relief measures.

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