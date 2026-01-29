Retired ONGC Executive Engineer Muhidhar Neog passes away at 84

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Muhidhar Neog, a retired Executive Engineer (EE) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and social worker of Jhanji Moranchiga village in Sivasagar district, passed away at his residence on Tuesday at 7 pm. He was 84. After retirement, Neog became involved in various social works. He was an adviser of Phulpanichiga Anchalik Rassutsav Bornaamghar Aru Kala Krishti Kendra and served as a president of its managing committee for three years. He was also the former president of the Jhanji Weavers colony. Besides, Neog, who also earned a reputation as a small tea farmer, was a local office bearer of the Small Tea Farmers Association. His demise was widely mourned in the entire Jhanji area. People from various walks of life thronged his residence and paid tributes to him. Before cremation, a shradhanjali function was held. Robin Gayan, Headmaster of Moranchiga ME School, anchored it and several organizations paid floral tributes to Late Neog's mortal remains. He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law, three married daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

