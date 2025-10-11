Prominent social worker Nawab Wahidur Rahman passes away at 50

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Nawab Wahidur Rahman, a prominent businessman, owner of the ‘Seasons’ establishment and former Secretary of the Nazira Sadar Mosque Management Committee, passed away on October 9 at the age of 50. He died at 7.30 pm at the Sukafa Multi-Specialty Hospital of Rajabari, Sivasagar.

At the time of his death, he left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, and other relatives. Wahidur Rahman was a well-known social worker, associated with sports activities and involved with several organizations in the area and was known for his amiable and philanthropic nature. His demise has cast a shadow of grief over the region.

His funeral (Janaza) was held at 2.30 pm on October 10 at the Nazira Kabarstan, attended by hundreds of people.

