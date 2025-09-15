Social Worker and Retired Postal Employee Powal Dutta Passes Away at 90

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Powal Dutta, a retired postal employee, social worker, and a resident of Jhanji Phulpanichiga Bamun gaon in Sivasagar district, passed away at his residence on Saturday morning due to old-age-related ailments. He was 90. He had got superannuation on June 30, 1997. Soon After retirement, he took over charge as the Organizing Secretary of the Sivasagar District Retired Postal Pensioners Association. He also served as the Chief Advisor to the Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Mancha Sanmilan. Besides, he was also a Namacharyya and actively associated with Phulpanichiga Anchalik Bornamghar and Rassutsav Kala Krishti Kendra. He served as a Secretary of the Phulpanichiga Anchalik Rass Mahutsav Udjapan Samiti.

For his contributions towards development of the society, he was honoured by the Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Mancha and Jhanji Sakha Xahitya Xabha.

He is survived by three sons including Rajib Dutta, Correspondent, The Sentinel, Gaurisagar, three daughters-in-law, one married daughter, one-son-in-law, two grandsons, four granddaughters, and other relatives.

Also Read: 15-Day Training on Candle and Incense Stick Making Concludes in Tinsukia District

Also Watch: