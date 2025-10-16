Prominent youth leader Sankar Das dies in tragic road accident in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a tragic road accident late on Sunday night, Boko’s well-known youth leader and social worker Sankar Das lost his life, plunging the entire locality into mourning. Sankar Das, aged about 36, was a resident of Raipara-Dobapara village under Boko in Kamrup district and served as an executive member of the South-West Kamrup Students’ Union (AASU).

According to police sources, the accident occurred near Boko Medical, at Tapchia along the Boko-Chamaria road, when Sankar Das was returning home from Boko. His vehicle reportedly collided with the wall of the Boko Hospital and led to his instant death. Son of the late Rameswar Das, Sankar was regarded as one of the most dedicated and socially conscious youths of the area.

Sankar Das was actively involved in various social, cultural, and organizational activities. Besides being an executive in the South-West Kamrup Students’ Union (AASU), he served as a member of the Bogai Executive Committee, Boko Krira Santha, and was the General Secretary of the Boko Regional Ras Mahotsav Celebration Committee in 2023. He also held responsibilities in the Boko Regional Youth Association and several other institutions.

Following the accident, Boko police retrieved the body and brought it to the police station. As the news spread, friends, family members, and local residents gathered at the station in grief. After the post-mortem, the body was taken to the South-West Kamrup Students’ Union (AASU) office premises, where representatives from numerous organizations paid their last respects.

Later, a funeral procession of over three hundred well-wishers accompanied Shankar Das’s body to his ancestral home, where his cremation was performed amid a large gathering of mourners. The Boko Police officials said that they had started an investigation on the matter and that a case had been registered.

