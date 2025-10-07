Assam Youth Leader Tanuj Samaddar Selected for IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

A resident of Rangia and an undergraduate at Delhi University, Samaddar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee and an active member of IUCN’s Commission on Environmental, Economic and Social Policy (CEESP).

At the Congress, Tanuj will take part in thematic sessions and global pavilions, where he will raise awareness about the critical conservation needs of Assam’s wetlands, which are under threat from rapid urbanisation and climate impacts.

His selection reflects both his personal dedication and the growing recognition of Assam’s ecological importance in global forums.

Samaddar’s journey continues to inspire countless young Indians to step up for climate justice, biodiversity, and sustainable development.