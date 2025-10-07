Top Headlines

Assam Youth Leader Tanuj Samaddar Selected for IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

UNFCCC invite youth leader to Abu Dhabi to spotlight Assam’s wetlands and push for climate action.
File photo of Tanuj Samaddar
File photo of Tanuj Samaddar
Published on

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam, young environmentalist and youth leader Tanuj Samaddar has been selected by the UNFCCC to participate in the prestigious IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, to be held in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 15.

Held every four years, the IUCN Congress is a global platform where conservationists, scientists, policymakers, and youth leaders unite to advance actionable solutions for biodiversity and climate challenges. This year’s theme, “Power of Transformative Change”, focuses on urgent, scalable strategies to protect the planet.

A resident of Rangia and an undergraduate at Delhi University, Samaddar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee and an active member of IUCN’s Commission on Environmental, Economic and Social Policy (CEESP).

At the Congress, Tanuj will take part in thematic sessions and global pavilions, where he will raise awareness about the critical conservation needs of Assam’s wetlands, which are under threat from rapid urbanisation and climate impacts.

His selection reflects both his personal dedication and the growing recognition of Assam’s ecological importance in global forums.

Samaddar’s journey continues to inspire countless young Indians to step up for climate justice, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/a-prayer-in-performance-village-honours-zubeen-with-sacred-bhaona

Also Watch:

Abu Dhabi
UNFCCC
IUCN
Tanuj Samaddar
CEESP

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com