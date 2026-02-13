Proposed guest house project sparks row over tree felling near Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At a time when the government has been taking various initiatives to conserve natural resources, allegations have surfaced regarding the felling of trees in Kaziranga, leading to concerns over the destruction of natural wealth. According to reports, a large number of trees, including valuable species, have been cut down and the land cleared in a coffee plantation located on land under the Soil Conservation Department in Karbi Anglong district, adjacent to Kaziranga.

While the government is implementing major schemes to increase green cover through plantation drives, allegations of large-scale tree felling have raised questions about environmental conservation. Kaziranga National Park attracts tourists from across the country and abroad, and the coffee plantation under the Soil Conservation Department has been a source of revenue. In this context, the reported clearing of trees has drawn criticism from various quarters.

Meanwhile, the Range Officer of the Dolamara Forest Range informed that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is planning to construct an official guest house on the said land in the name of Kazir Ronghangpi, the woman of divine strength after whom Kaziranga is believed to have been named. As per directives from the Karbi Anglong authorities, the Forest Department cleared the trees on the land in accordance with government rules and guidelines.

The forest official further stated that the timber obtained from the felled trees would be auctioned as per government policy. Departmental sources also revealed that in 2020, the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council had laid the foundation stone on the same land for a major project in the name of Kazir Ronghangpi.

