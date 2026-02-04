Rare and Protected Civet Killed in Road Accident on Assam Mala Road

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The death of a rare and protected wild animal on the Assam Mala road near Natun Sirajuli under the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly constituency has caused concern among environmentalists and local residents.

A protected Indian civet, locally known as Jahamal, was found dead on Tuesday morning, reportedly after being hit by a speeding vehicle. The species is listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The animal was first noticed by Nayanmoni Devi, an environmental worker of the Singri unit of the environmental organization, Seuj Society. She immediately informed the Dhekiajuli Forest Department, following which forest officials reached the spot and took custody of the carcass as per procedure. The incident has drawn attention to the Assam Mala road connecting Singri Gate to Dalgaon and passing close to Natun Sirajuli Gaon, a stretch known for frequent movement of wild animals. Local environmental groups pointed out that wild animals often cross this road, making them vulnerable to vehicle accidents, particularly during early morning and night hours.

Members of Seuj Society and the wildlife rescue group Sarpabandhav Saurabh Borkotoki Team expressed concern over the recurring loss of wildlife on this road and emphasized the need for increased awareness among motorists while travelling through wildlife movement areas.

The Singri area is known to be a natural habitat and movement zone for civet species. Assam is home to two varieties the Large Indian Civet, locally known as Gendera, and the smaller Small Indian Civet, commonly referred to as Jahamal. The animal which was found dead on Tuesday belonged to the smaller species.

Environmentalists noted that civets were once commonly seen in forest patches, bamboo groves, wetlands and rural landscapes of the Dhekiajuli Singri belt. Over the years, sightings have become increasingly rare due to habitat loss, shrinking green cover, and rising vehicular traffic. Several small wild animals that were once frequently seen in rural Assam, such as civets, foxes, wild cats, mongooses, and other small mammals are now seldom spotted.

Also Read: Karshan NGO Hosts State-Level Inter-University Debating Competition in Sivasagar