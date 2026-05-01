Residents protest deplorable Kalaigaon–Bengbari road, seek urgent repairs

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The Kalaigaon area has a never-ending list of poorly constructed roads. One such example is of the road constructed between Kalaigaon and Bengbari in the Udalguri district. The condition of the road is so deplorable that it has been difficult for the commuters to walk on the road.

Strewn with ditches up to one foot deep, the bad condition of the road here is resulting in jerking of knees for the two-wheeler drivers; the risk of four-wheelers toppling in these ditches always runs high. The condition of the Kalaigaon-Bangbari road is very pathetic. At every yard or so there are deep pits and potholes dangerous for vehicle driving. People from more than 80 villages in the area use this road, but the road has not been repaired as per estimate. In 2024, the PWD department under BTC had repaired the road, but it was damaged following a devastating flood in the same year. Since then nothing has been done for repairing the road. According to the locals, residents of Kalaigaon in the Udalguri district face significant distress due to the dilapidated state of local roads, with the infrastructure of Mekenzi Road described as being in shambles. Public protests and allegations of corruption against contractors highlight the impact of poor-quality construction on daily life and agricultural transport in the region.

Regretting the poor condition of the roads, which was posing danger to life and property, local people said that the critical condition of the road has made the lives of residents measurable.

The villagers of the area produce a huge amount of crops like rice, paddy, cabbage, ginger, chilli, etc. The farmers of the area also supply a huge amount of various vegetables to other parts of the state, but the poor condition of the road has created a problem for the farmers to send their product to the markets. So, the people of the Kalaigaon area have demanded immediate repair of the deplorable roads. On the other hand, affecting people of all stages, hope that Mr Hagrama Mahilary, the Chief Executive Member of BTC, will take necessary steps to repair the pathetic road.

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