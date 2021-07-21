 Top
Protest rally against price hike at Chowkidinghi intersection in Dibrugarh

Demanding immediate slash on excessive state taxes on petrol and its allied products

By : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  21 July 2021 3:31 AM GMT

STAFF CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Demanding immediate slash on excessive state taxes on petrol and its allied products, and unprecedented hike in LPG cylinders and medicine, several left organizations staged a protest rally at Chowkidinghi intersection on Monday adhering to COVID protocol.

The agitators also demanded allocation of 10 kg food materials, including rice, edible oil, dal (pulses) and to support those families which are outside the purview of income tax with cash amount of Rs.7,500 during the COVID pandemic period.

Addressing the rally, left youth leader Pranab Saikia came down heavily on local MLA Prasanta Phukan for not uttering a single word against the ruling BJP government over alarming hike in petrol and its allied products whereas he was very vocal against hike in petrol and diesel prices during the Congress rule at the Centre eight years ago.

The other veteran leaders of the left parties who took part in the rally were Prakash Rajkhowa, Suresh Deka and Kishore Chakraborty. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through Dibrugarh district administration.

