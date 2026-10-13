Protests Erupt Demanding the Establishment of a Sub-Divisional Commissioner's Office in Chichibargaon

Intense protests have erupted in Sissiborgaon (Chichibargaon), with local residents and the Sissiborgaon Samajila Demand Committee hitting the streets.

Public anger has escalated following reports that the proposed Sub-Divisional (Co-District) Commissioner's office might be relocated away from the historic area.

Demonstrators used traditional Gayan-Bayan (cymbals and drums) and prayers in a unique cultural protest to catch the government's attention.

Protesters heavily criticized local representatives and administrative officials for bypassing regional interests, noting that the area already hosts critical British-era block and circle offices.

"Sissiborgaon is a historically significant region that has been systematically neglected," stated a leader from the Demand Committee. "We have fought for administrative decentralized development for years.

Moving the Co-District headquarters out of here is an injustice to our people, and we will continue our democratic agitation until this office is officially established here."

The local administration has reinforced security as demonstrators vow to escalate their agitation if their long-standing demands continue to be ignored by the state government.