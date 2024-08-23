Protests Erupt in Nagaon Against Smart Meters and Sexual Harassment; Groups Demand Immediate Action

NAGAON: Pragatishil Nari Sangstha, Nagaon and Nagaon district unit of AIUDF separately staged a protest against the introduction of smart meters on Thursday.

The women organization took out a rally from Nehrubali field to the Nagaon District Commissioner’s office and demanded immediate disconnection of smart meters in the state. During the protest, the agitators shouted various slogans for disconnection of smart meters, reduction of electricity bills, and also asked for an end to the exploitation of electricity.

Besides, the participants also staged a protest against the sexual harassment of women, girls, and adolescents. Mrinali Devi, the state president of the women organization, said that the smart meters created huge problems to the common people. People are being forced to recharge every day, and on top of that, the price hike is making life difficult for the people of Nagaon district.

Devi termed the introduction of smart meters as a draconian decision and demanded the government to stop the smart meter connection and restore the old meter system. She also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of rape and murder of women, girls, and adolescents, saying that such incidents have created a horrific situation of violence.

Referring to the recent incidents of rape of two minor girls in Tokobari and Rohdol of Nagaon, Devi expressed surprise that a rapist got bail within 14 days. She demanded exemplary punishment for the rapists. Mrinali Devi, Himadri Senapati, Malbika Barua, Jon Deka, Pinky Saikia, and Basanti Das among others participated in the stir. The participants submitted two separate memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner on both issues.

Earlier, the Nagaon district unit of AIUDF also staged a protest near the District Commissioner’s office and demanded to stop exploitation of consumers through smart meters. The leaders and workers of the party shouted various slogans demanding the disconnection of smart meters and made the environment turbulent. The district unit of the party also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Power Minister through the District Commissioner sought immediate disconnection of smart meters in the state.

Also Read: Tension Escalates in Tinsukia: 4 Indigenous Group Members Detained After Protests, Police Arrest Assault Suspect

Also watch: