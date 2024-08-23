Tension Escalates in Tinsukia: 4 Indigenous Group Members Detained After Protests, Police Arrest Assault Suspect

TINSUKIA: Following inter-community skirmishes that took place at 2 places in Tinsukia town on Wednesday, police took 4 persons belonging to local indigenous organisations into custody after they protested by burning tyres at busy Thana Chariali while police arrested a person namely Ajay Singh on Wednesday night who allegedly physically assaulted Ridip Deka.

Though Tinsukia police called both the aggrieved parties involved at Na-Pakhuri incident for further inquiry into the incident on Wednesday, instead, the members of various organisations resorted to protest at Thana Chariali despite repeated warning by police which led to minor scuffle with police, said Abhijit Gurav SP Tinsukia. Following which police virtually lifted 4 persons and brought them into police custody that included Umananda Mudoi Moran, President of Chatra Mukti Sangram Samity Tinsukia Zilla Samity, Keshab Dahutia, Vice President of All Moran Students’ Union besides 2 others. Situation in Tinsukia district is likely to be tense following these developments as mass protest is expected in several places in the district.

