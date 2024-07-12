Tamulpur District Holds Key Meetings on Livelihood Projects and Women's Empowerment Initiatives

GORESWAR: Two back-to-back meetings were held recently in the conference hall of the ofice of the Tamulpur District Commissioner. The first meeting focused on DMIWU (Diversification with Integrated Management for the upliftment of People’s Lives) project, which is implemented by the Bharat Rural Livelihood Foundation (BRLF) under the BTR Government. This project aims to transform the lives and livelihoods of 40,000 households belonging to SC/ST, Adivasi and other vulnerable groups in the BTR regions of Tamulpur, Udalguri, and Baksa.

The second meeting was the inaugural meeting of the District Level Steering Committee formed under the Lakhpati Mahila Initiative. Both the meetings were chaired by ACS Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, DC of Tamulpur, who instructed all the concerned HoDs to work in a spirit of coordination and convergence to achieve the goal of the initiatives.

The meetings were attended by the PD, DRDA, Baksa, concerned HoDs, BDOs of Tamulpur district, DPM ASRLM, Baksa, concerned BPMs, representatives from BRLF, BTR Development Fellows and representatives from CSO.

