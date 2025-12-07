Public Accounts Committee (PAC) conducts extensive inspection of development projects in Baksa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday conducted an extensive spot study tour to assess the progress and implementation of government schemes and infrastructural projects across Baksa for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.

Sources from the Baksa district administration informed that the inspection was carried out in the presence of the District Commissioner Gautam Das, ADC Mustafa Salim Ahmed and Heads of the concerned departments. The committee, comprising Chairman Nurul Huda and members including MLAs Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Utpal Borah, Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Karim Uddin Borbhuiya, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, Abdur Rashid Mondal and Lawrence Islary, accompanied by Joint Secretary Deergha Baruah and Under Secretary Fakhar Uddin Chowdhury, commenced the tour with a review of the ongoing construction of the Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) at Barama under the Health department. The team thereafter examined key initiatives under the Panchayat & Rural Development department, including PMAY-G houses and MGNREGA-supported land-raising work at Badulipara LP School under VCDC Kharaijan. The inspection continued at the Barama-Nikashi Road taken up by PWD (Roads), followed by a visit to the newly constructed embankment at Marapagaladia along with the crossing at NH-27 under PWD IB (NIDA). The Committee also inspected the Barkharua No. 2 Model Anganwadi Centre located opposite the Textile Park.

Further visits were made to review the progress of the Integrated DC Office and the ongoing construction of the Baksa Auditorium under PWD (Building), where the Committee took note of the current status of works. Later in the day, a review meeting was held at the District Commissioner's office. Emphasis was laid on the timely completion of all projects, strict adherence to quality parameters, and efficient utilization of government resources. The Committee also sought detailed status reports from the concerned departments.

District Commissioner Gautam Das, ADC Mustafa Salim Ahmed, Heads of Departments, and officials from various line departments were present during the review.

