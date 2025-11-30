Tension in Baksa–Barpeta border after woman trampled to death by wild elephants

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a shocking incident along the Baksa–Barpeta border, a 50-year-old woman, Fajor Bhanu of Uttar Safoikamar in Barpeta district, was killed in a wild elephant attack on Wednesday morning. Earlier, on Tuesday, a cow was also killed by the same elephants, adding to the growing panic in the region.

The incident occurred in Safoikamar, where two wild elephants that had strayed out of Manas National Park have been spreading terror across several areas for the past two days. According to locals, the elephants suddenly charged at the woman near her residence, killing her instantly.

Forest officials had been attempting since Tuesday to chase the animals back into the forest, but the efforts remained unsuccessful.

Saturday morning’s tragic attack happened amid the ongoing operation to drive the elephants away from human settlements.

Following the woman’s death, enraged villagers blocked the Barpeta Road–Manas connecting road, demanding stronger protection measures and immediate intervention from authorities.

The blockade was lifted after Barpeta road police arrived, brought the situation under control, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution until the elephants are safely driven away.

