Public life disrupted in Rangia amid poor roads and administrative negligence

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The dilapidated condition of internal roads in Rangia, one of the key towns in the Kamrup district, has severely disrupted the daily lives of ordinary citizens. Broken roads, potholes, and uncontrolled vehicular movement have created serious problems for students, teachers, and employees in their daily commute.

Local residents have repeatedly demanded road repairs, but administrative apathy has only worsened the situation day by day. Although the Assam Economic Survey (2023-24) mentions investments in road development, no effective results are visible in Rangia.

The excessive and unregulated operation of e-rickshaws has intensified traffic congestion, increasing risks for pedestrians and other vehicles. This poses a particular threat to the safety of students, especially during school hours. Buses departing from the state transport corporation’s bus stand in the town stop on the road to pick up passengers, causing daily traffic jams that hinder the movement of other vehicles. Uncontrolled noise has created a chaotic environment, frequently disrupting classes at nearby schools, including the one opposite the state bus stand. All these incidents are occurring right under the nose of the local administration and police.

Temporary shops and stalls along the roads have obstructed pedestrian pathways. Shockingly, despite having laws such as the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 [Silent Zone: 100 metres, Sound Intensity: 50 dB(A) during the day, 40 dB(A) at night]; and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)—Section 268 (public nuisance), Section 290 (punishment), and Section 291 (continuance after injunction)—along with Section 133 of the CrPC (order to remove nuisance), the administration has failed to enforce them, effectively granting freedom to those creating public inconvenience. The town’s educated community is astonished at the inaction of the local administration and police.

In some areas, footpaths lack proper kerbs. In certain stretches, sidewalks remain exposed for 30–40 metres. Frequent power outages have severely affected businesses, education, and daily life. Low-hanging high-voltage electrical wires pose the risk of accidents at any moment. Similarly, the unrestricted movement of heavy vehicles transporting sand and soil has further aggravated the problems.

In terms of cleanliness, the Rangia Municipality’s inaction is evident. Clogged drains emitting foul odours and piles of garbage are harming public health. Particularly in Wards 1, 2, and 3, the lack of drain cleaning has raised fears of disease outbreaks. The garbage heap and foul environment in front of Rangia Town Higher Secondary School along Nuruddin Road are endangering the health of students.

Meanwhile, after shutting down the daily market activities of small traders at Rangia Station, an illegal market has been set up on the road from Teteliguri to the railway station, artificially creating traffic congestion. This situation has sparked widespread public discontent. Due to the lack of prompt and effective measures, public life in Rangia is sliding into decay.

