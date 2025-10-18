Rangia Town Official Language Committee Holds Meeting at DRM Office

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Rangia Town Official Language Implementation Committee meeting was held at the conference hall of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office, Rangia on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Anant Sadashiv, DRM Rangia. Officials from the member offices discussed in detail about the current status of the official language, Hindi, in the greater Rangia region and measures to increase its use and propagation. In his speech DRM, Rangia, Anant Sadashiv said that this was undoubtedly an important platform for the progress of the official language, Hindi.

